Community Foundation of P.E.I. taking applications for poverty reduction projects

The Community Foundation of P.E.I. says the focus of its community impact fund this year will be on poverty reduction initiatives.

Almost $20,000 has been allocated and donations are also being sought from the public.

Kent Hudson, executive director of the foundation, says they'd like to find ways to make an impact — not just now but in the future.

"That's hard to do with a relatively small amount of money but we hope that communities out there will get creative," he said. "And part of this is that we hope they'll also seek other partners to get involved in this."

Hudson said individual project funding could range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Applications are being taken until May 1 through the Community Foundation of P.E.I. website. Donations can also be made through the website.

