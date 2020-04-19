Stratford seeks public input on several rezoning proposals for community campus project

Stratford Council is holding a public meeting on Wednesday evening to get input on a number of rezoning proposals for the community campus project.

The proposed amendments to the zoning and development bylaw would allow for the community campus itself, a future residential development and additional industrial development next to the business park.

"Anytime we do rezoning we have a public meeting to see what the public's reaction is," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden. "If there's things that council isn't aware of, or if there is any particular things that we need to take into account as part of the development.

"We'll see what the public thinks of this and we'll go from there."

Multiple items on the agenda

Ogden said all the lots in the business park are sold, and the town wants to see the expansion of it. Other items on the agenda include a revised application for a subdivision that had previously been rejected by council.

And there's a request for a change in town rules, that if approved, would allow residents to operate a business out of a semi detached home.

"The reason we're having all these items to be considered in one night is so people don't have to go back and forth," Ogden said. "If you're interested in school, and you're also living in the area of Reddin Heights or whatever, and you also have an interest in the zoning bylaw, well you can go to all three of those meetings at the same time."

The meeting is limited to 50 people because of COVID-19 rules, but it will be live streamed and recorded.

