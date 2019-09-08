P.E.I. municipalities dealing with multiple issues following storm

Municipalities across P.E.I are dealing with multiple issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The city of Summerside, which runs its own electrical utility, warned residents through Twitter that the city is working on restoring power, but it could be out for days.

The town of Tignish is warning those in the area through Facebook that there are "big trees down" and they are caught in power lines and only Maritime Electric can touch them.

"Under no circumstances should anyone try to remove them," the post said.

The town of Souris took to social media and asked residents to conserve water.

There is a problem with the town's generator and a limited amount of water "in the tank," the Facebook post said.

Summerside Electric Update - 8:20am Repairs have begun!<br><br>Crews are reporting that there's a lot of damage. Our 1st estimate is that it'll be a couple of day to restore power to everyone. Every effort will be made to restore power as soon as possible. Stay clear of downed lines! —@summersidePEI

There have been reports of flooded basements, shingles ripped from houses and several trees down across roads all over the province.

P.E.I. RCMP posted on Twitter that they were seeing damage while on patrol.

Police are asking drivers to use caution when passing through areas where there are downed trees and debris.

A number of roads in the national park are closed, and North Rustico from the corner of Church Hill Avenue to the Gulf Shore Parkway West is closed.

Please USE CAUTION when passing through areas of down trees and debris. Reduce your speed!!! Here’s a look at a tree down on Route 15 Brackley Beach, still passable but use caution. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/6YEn5k23Lr">pic.twitter.com/6YEn5k23Lr</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

The Brackley Beach entrance to P.E.I. National Park on Route 15 is closed all the way along the Gulf Shore Parkway East Road to the Covehead Wharf and the Wild Rose Road has been closed in Greenwich.

The reception centres at West Royalty Community Centre, Hillsborough Park Community Centre and Confederation Centre of the Arts are anticipated to close at 4 p.m., city officials said.

Jack Blanchard Hall on Pond Street is expected to stay open until at least 7 p.m. on Sunday.

