P.E.I. fire chief frustrated by cell outages during Dorian

A number of P.E.I. fire departments struggled to communicate to their members during the height of post-tropical storm Dorian on the weekend, because most routes of communication were down.

Alberton fire Chief Shannon Dumville said landlines, internet and cell service were all down. The only way he could communicate with his firefighters was VHF radio, which lacks the range of other services.

During the 16 hours when most communications were down the department went on five calls. On some of those calls they were short-staffed, because members couldn't be reached by VHF radio.

Dumville said the additional problem is if the department can't reach members, people in trouble might not be able to reach the department.

"If you're at home and something were to happen, you needed help, with all these services now it's hard to get the call out," he said.

Dumville said it might be wise for the province to invest in an Island-wide paging system.

The province has not responded to CBC's request for comment.

