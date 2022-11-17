Panel members sifting through applications for P.E.I.'s 2 vacant Senate seats
2 Islanders are on the committee that will help choose new P.E.I. senators
Two Islanders are on the five-person committee that is currently narrowing down the choices for P.E.I.'s two vacant seats in the Senate of Canada.
Sue Fraser, a longtime City of Charlottetown employee and former parks and recreation director, and Scott Annear, general manager of trucking company Morley Annear Limited, are both going through the applicants and choosing which names they think should be at the top of the list presented to the prime minister.
"When I look at the Senate and the important role it plays at the federal level, I think it's pretty amazing that I have this chance to contribute, to make sure that we have really strong representation at the table for Prince Edward Island," said Fraser.
P.E.I. has been allocated four seats in the Senate since the province joined Confederation in 1873.
One of those seats has been vacant since Mike Duffy retired in 2021 at the age of 75, as is mandatory. Another became vacant this past March when Diane Griffin retired.
Current P.E.I. senator Brian Francis said he's concerned with the amount of time it's taking to fill the two vacancies.
In an email to CBC News, Francis wrote that he hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the new appointments soon.
"In the meantime, I will continue to work hard and closely with Senator Percy Downe for the benefit of Prince Edward Island," wrote Francis. "We may be the smallest province, but our voices are no less important."
Fraser said there is a "healthy number" of applicants from P.E.I. — "which is wonderful news, that we have so many people interested in becoming one of our next senators. I think we have some great options before us and I'm pretty excited to get some names forward and see how it all rolls out."
Fraser said the committee members recently received tablets in the mail with all of the applicants' information.
They must review them and be ready to submit their chosen names for consideration to the other committee members by the end of November.
That committee will decide on the final recommendations and submit those names to the prime minister's office.
Annear said he is feeling a bit overwhelmed and humbled by the applications he's looked at so far.
"It's going to be a tough decision to make," said Annear. "I've always had an interest in politics and I'm learning a whole different angle of it. It's a big learning experience."
Diversity, experience among criteria
Fraser said the committee members were given many factors to weigh when rating applicants, including diversity, experience, and gender equity.
"We want people to have different kinds of perspectives that they're coming to the table with, whether it's from their community work or whether it's from their profession," she said.
Another factor that was stressed during their committee orientation was the current gaps in the composition of the Senate, Fraser said. "These are the areas where maybe the Senate would be more robust if we had these kind of people at the table."
Fraser added that the next two weeks will be busy.
"It is a lot of work, but it's very exciting to be able to engage at this level in the democratic process," she said.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?