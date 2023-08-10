10-year-old comics fan from Summerside selling his own book, rated PG for 'explosions'

A 10-year-old comics fan from Summerside, P.E.I., has written his own comic book, and he's making some good money out of it, too.

Dominic Gallant says he's been a huge comics fan since stumbling upon a bunch at the local library when he was eight years old.

"They were like comedy, very immersive kind of comic books, and I wanted to do the same," Dominic said.

"I started making these little comic books. They were sketches, like, with pencil. And I would show them off to my friends. Some of them would be like, 'These are so cool.' And some of them would be like, 'These are not very good.'"

Island Morning 8:16 New comic from young author from Summerside Dominic Gallant is only ten years old but he's already written and printed a comic book. The young artist is selling it as part of the Young Millionaires program. We'll find out where he gets his inspiration and what he spends his earnings on.

Unicorn is a 40-page comic book Dominic wrote as a project for the Young Millionaires Program, which teaches P.E.I. youth entrepreneurship skills.

The book was inspired by some of Dominic's all-time favourite comics, including Dog Man and Big Nate. The budding author said he wanted the book to have a "newspaper-comic feel."

"Unicorn is an average guy that's also a super hero — so like, average — and he lives in Toronto. He lives in like a forest," Dominic said.

"He doesn't have any power. Actually, he has power. And he has a dog named Marshmellow [sic]. He finds out his dad is, like, a super hero by going to his high school locker, finding his secret base."

The budding author said he wanted the book to have a 'newspaper-comic feel.' (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

'And then I made this book'

The book has a "PG rating" because "there's some things that happen," Dominic said.

"Like, there are explosions." (At one point, a tank shoots a rocket that explodes in the sky.)

His work is getting noticed. Dominic said he's already held book signings at local stores.

"I'm my head it's like, 'Sale, sale, sale,'" he said. "And they're like "Ooh, a new comic book. Hey Darryl, come check this out!"

But at first, it wasn't at all about cash or fame.

'Unicorn is an average guy that's also a super hero — so like, average — and he lives in Toronto. He lives in like a forest.' (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

"There was this one kid that was like, 'You're not going to make any money off of this.' And then so I was like, 'We'll, I'll show you.' And then I made this book," he said.

"I wonder where he is now?"

Dominic, who does all the drawings on his own, said it took him about a month to make Unicorn. The "words part" stressed him out, he said, because he didn't want to make mistakes.

A first-edition copy of Unicorn costs only $7. When asked how he'll spend his comic book money, Dominic had a simple answer: "Legos."