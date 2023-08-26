P.E.I. filmmaker proud, and a bit nervous, as premiere for new comedy approaches

The movie's been shot, fortunately just before post-tropical storm Fiona rocked P.E.I. last September.

It's been edited and has a catchy P.E.I. title — Who's Yer Father?

But when you're a filmmaker, the next step can be the most stressful. Will the audience like it?

Jeremy Larter is about to find out when the comedy premieres next month at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax.

Exciting, yes, but also nerve-racking.

"I usually feel like I might throw up," he said in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.

He's been through this before, with credits including Pogey Beach and Just Passing Through. It's all about finding the right place to sit among the audience.

"Do I sit close to the exit, if I have to make a quick exit? Do I want to sit at the back so no one can look at my face while I'm watching the movie?"

Jeremy Larter chats with Steve Lund, left, during the filming of Who's Yer Father last September. (Jon Pearcey)

It should be a good time. It was, after all, picked up by Paramount Plus, which is expected to be on the streaming service in early 2024.

So the film festival in Halifax, taking place Sept. 14-21, will be sort of a trial run.

"It will be fun to see it with the crowd like the 300 people will be there and to see it on a big screen with everyone is a really great feeling, especially the cast and crew that haven't seen the film yet.

"We feel proud of the work that we did and we're really happy with the movie and we think it's going to be a lot of fun for people to see P.E.I. on the big screen this way."

The movie, as Larter explains it, is about a small town private investigator named Larry Constable. He's "maybe not the best investigator," and he gets hired by a wealthy seafood tycoon to investigate shady lobster sales on the other side of the island.

"When he gets there, he meets and falls in love with a convenience store owner named Rhonda Perry. And as you can imagine, things just kind of get out of hand from there. Larry gets a bit distracted on this case and he goes on a wild adventure with Rhonda Perry. So it's basically a middle-aged love story set in P.E.I."

The film stars Chris Locke, an actor and stand-up comedian based in Toronto, as the detective. Susan Kent from This Hours Has 22 Minutes plays Rhonda Perry.

"They're absolutely terrific. They've got incredible chemistry," Larter said.

Chris Locke plays Larry Constable, who is not the best private investigator, says filmmaker Jeremy Larter. (Kevin A. Fraser )

Steve Lund, who played hockey for the P.E.I. Rocket — now the Charlottetown Islanders — of the QMJHL before beginning his acting career, is also cast in the movie, as well as Jess Salgueiro, who has a part in the new Frasier remake.

Local actors in the cast include Linda Wigmore, Graham Putnam and Sharlene MacLean.

So far, the "reviews" have been good.

"I've got three kids, so I have … three critics over my shoulder watching the film. It's a comedy, so it's really fun to see what they thought was funny," Larter said.

"So I'm relieved that it's finished and it's exciting and also nerve-racking to watch it in front of a crowd for the first time. But I'm really looking forward to being with family and friends and people who've never seen the movie before."