No injuries after farm vehicle catches fire in Avondale
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday
A farm vehicle caught fire on Tuesday on Route 216 in Avondale, P.E.I., around 7 p.m., according to Island RCMP.
Sgt. Chris Gunn says the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle before it caught fire, when he called 911.
Kings District RCMP and Vernon River Fire Department on scene of a Farm Combine on fire on the Avondale Road in Avondale. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/cBVTeiYiXF">pic.twitter.com/cBVTeiYiXF</a>—@RCMPPEITraffic
"While travelling between fields, the machinery caught on fire," he said.
"The operator of the farm machinery was able to exit … we blocked off the road while the Vernon River Fire Department attended the scene, and put out the fire."
Gunn says the fire was caused when hydraulic fluid leaked onto the exhaust system.
No one was injured.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie Kelly
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.