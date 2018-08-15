No injuries after farm vehicle catches fire in Avondale

A farm vehicle caught fire on Tuesday on Route 216 in Avondale, P.E.I., around 7 p.m., according to Island RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Gunn says the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle before it caught fire, when he called 911.

Kings District RCMP and Vernon River Fire Department on scene of a Farm Combine on fire on the Avondale Road in Avondale. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/cBVTeiYiXF">pic.twitter.com/cBVTeiYiXF</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

"While travelling between fields, the machinery caught on fire," he said.

"The operator of the farm machinery was able to exit … we blocked off the road while the Vernon River Fire Department attended the scene, and put out the fire."

Gunn says the fire was caused when hydraulic fluid leaked onto the exhaust system.

No one was injured.

