Canadian Cancer Society wants to hear from Islanders about colorectal screenings

The Canadian Cancer Society is asking Islanders to participate in feedback sessions about colorectal screenings.

The organization says colorectal cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada and that screenings to detect it are currently underutilized on the Island.

Bethany Fitzpatrick, a nursing student at UPEI, is helping run the feedback sessions.

She's interested in hearing from Islanders about whether they've been screened, how they learned about the screening process, what encouraged them to do it and more.

Bethany Fitzpatrick says the final two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in Montague at the TCAP Family Aquatics and Fitness Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Charlottetown at the Benevolent Irish Society from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Fitzpatrick particularly wants to hear from people who haven't been screened or haven't used FIT kits — a test kit that can detect blood in your stool.

"Is it the fact that you don't know about it, you don't know what a FIT kit is, you don't think it pertains to you? Just trying to get those questions answered because it's so underutilized," she said.

"Anybody aged 50 to 74 on Prince Edward Island should be doing these FIT kits every two years."

Feedback sessions

Fitzpatrick hopes the feedback will help provide Health PEI and the Canadian Cancer Society with more information on how to better promote colorectal cancer screenings.

The first two sessions will be held at the Alberton Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Summerside at the Loyalist Country Inn from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The final two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in Montague at the TCAP Family Aquatics and Fitness Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Charlottetown at the Benevolent Irish Society from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No registration is required.

More P.E.I. news