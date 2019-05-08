Colonel Gray's Queen musical teaches students to be part of 'something bigger' than themselves
'This is a huge endeavour'
They've been under pressure for months now but the time has finally come for Colonel Gray Senior High School students to take centre stage at Confederation Centre and present this year's musical, We Will Rock You.
The show features the music of the rock band Queen and takes place in a distant future where the planet is ruled by a corporation named Global Soft.
In this world, there is no individuality, everyone thinks, acts and dresses alike and music is forbidden.
Director Andrew Petrie was inspired by the show's concept and by the music of Queen.
"The show is about a couple of kids in a post-apocalyptic world, in which art and music and basically freethinking is outlawed, who rise up against the fascist regime along with another group of bohemians trying to bring about the rhapsody to try and bring down the ruling corporation," he said.
"It's a rock show, it's kind of different than anything certainly that I've ever done before. Different from anything at least in recent memory that I think Colonel Gray has done."
'This is a musical family'
Students and staff have spent months working hard to get the show ready. From building the sets to learning the music and dance choreography.
Music director Shawn Doiron said one of the most challenging parts was teaching students the harmonies that Freddie Mercury made famous.
"The hardest thing is the vocals and not specifically just the lead vocals but trying to put all the harmonies together because if anybody knows Queen music, their harmonies are layered at such a level that I bet you most professionals would struggle to get some of those parts down without a lot of practice," he said.
"I've been pushing them to their limits and seeing what they can do musically and as young musicians I couldn't be happier with the product they came up with."
16-year-old Jimmy Zhang is the man behind the drums in this rock musical. He never listened to the music of Queen before auditioning for the show but now counts himself a fan.
"I just fell in love with the Queen music and that's all I listen to now." he said. "It makes you feel very in control and powerful because Roger Taylor is an excellent drummer and to be able to be him in a band is an amazing feeling."
For Zhang, one of the best parts of this experience has been the camaraderie that's developed between the cast and crew.
"This is a musical family and we're all in this together and everybody committed so much of their time and effort into this big project and it's just great to see everything play out super well."
'Bringing people together'
Kristen Thompson plays Scaramouche, one of the lead roles in the musical. She is grateful to every person in the school who worked hard to bring this show to life.
"It's about bringing people together and having that group effort," she said.
"I want people to be proud of that little thing that they did and to know that this could not happen without their paint brush stroke or that nail that they hammered in ... the show couldn't be possible without them. And I want them to be proud and know that I'm so grateful and thankful that they participated in this."
Business student Luke Thomson worked on marketing the musical as a class project.
"I think it brought us all together kind of like a big family and shows a lot of school spirit," he said.
Petrie, the director, is impressed with the way the whole school community has rallied around the production.
"This is a huge endeavour," he said. "For me, the whole purpose of doing theatre is being a part of something bigger than yourself, being a cog in the wheel and sort of celebrating that this is something that couldn't come together without a whole lot of people working together on it."
Music director Doiron thinks Queen and their front man would be happy with the spirit of their show.
"I think they'd be happy with the production. I think we are as close as you can get to a professional production done by students and volunteers," he said.
"So I think if Freddie Mercury were able to watch this, I think he would be proud of what we were doing."
