Colonel Gray's Queen musical teaches students to be part of 'something bigger' than themselves

They've been under pressure for months now but the time has finally come for Colonel Gray Senior High School students to take centre stage at Confederation Centre and present this year's musical, We Will Rock You.

The show features the music of the rock band Queen and takes place in a distant future where the planet is ruled by a corporation named Global Soft.

'The whole purpose of doing theatre is being a part of something bigger than yourself,' says director Andrew Petrie. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

In this world, there is no individuality, everyone thinks, acts and dresses alike and music is forbidden.

Director Andrew Petrie was inspired by the show's concept and by the music of Queen.

"The show is about a couple of kids in a post-apocalyptic world, in which art and music and basically freethinking is outlawed, who rise up against the fascist regime along with another group of bohemians trying to bring about the rhapsody to try and bring down the ruling corporation," he said.

"It's a rock show, it's kind of different than anything certainly that I've ever done before. Different from anything at least in recent memory that I think Colonel Gray has done."

'This is a musical family'

Music Director Shawn Doiron presides over the pit band and choir. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

Students and staff have spent months working hard to get the show ready. From building the sets to learning the music and dance choreography.

Music director Shawn Doiron said one of the most challenging parts was teaching students the harmonies that Freddie Mercury made famous.

"The hardest thing is the vocals and not specifically just the lead vocals but trying to put all the harmonies together because if anybody knows Queen music, their harmonies are layered at such a level that I bet you most professionals would struggle to get some of those parts down without a lot of practice," he said.

"I've been pushing them to their limits and seeing what they can do musically and as young musicians I couldn't be happier with the product they came up with."

Noelle Pettipas sings in the pit choir and plays the role of Madonna. 'For me it's been an absolutely amazing experience so far, just the number of people that I've grown closer with. It really means a lot to me to know that our school has so many talented people and so many hardworking dedicated people,' she says. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

16-year-old Jimmy Zhang is the man behind the drums in this rock musical. He never listened to the music of Queen before auditioning for the show but now counts himself a fan.

"I just fell in love with the Queen music and that's all I listen to now." he said. "It makes you feel very in control and powerful because Roger Taylor is an excellent drummer and to be able to be him in a band is an amazing feeling."

Grade 12 student Kristen Thompson goes over her lines in her dressing room. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

For Zhang, one of the best parts of this experience has been the camaraderie that's developed between the cast and crew.

"This is a musical family and we're all in this together and everybody committed so much of their time and effort into this big project and it's just great to see everything play out super well."

'Bringing people together'

Kristen Thompson plays Scaramouche, one of the lead roles in the musical. She is grateful to every person in the school who worked hard to bring this show to life.

"It's about bringing people together and having that group effort," she said.

"I want people to be proud of that little thing that they did and to know that this could not happen without their paint brush stroke or that nail that they hammered in ... the show couldn't be possible without them. And I want them to be proud and know that I'm so grateful and thankful that they participated in this."

Colonel Gray business students helped to market the musical. From left, Ella Gallant, Luke Thomson, Madison Miller and Hannah Lawless. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

Business student Luke Thomson worked on marketing the musical as a class project.

"I think it brought us all together kind of like a big family and shows a lot of school spirit," he said.

16-year-old Jimmy Zhang is the drummer for the musical We Will Rock You. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

Petrie, the director, is impressed with the way the whole school community has rallied around the production.

"This is a huge endeavour," he said. "For me, the whole purpose of doing theatre is being a part of something bigger than yourself, being a cog in the wheel and sort of celebrating that this is something that couldn't come together without a whole lot of people working together on it."

'It's going to be cool to see the stuff that we put together being actually used onstage and people enjoying it and just be able to say like I built that. It's kind of cool,' says carpentry student Teddy Robbins, who helped build key pieces of the set. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

Music director Doiron thinks Queen and their front man would be happy with the spirit of their show.

"I think they'd be happy with the production. I think we are as close as you can get to a professional production done by students and volunteers," he said.

"So I think if Freddie Mercury were able to watch this, I think he would be proud of what we were doing."

More P.E.I. news