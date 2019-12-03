Why a former Toronto Argonaut spoke about diversity, inclusion at a Charlottetown high school

Students at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown got an extra PD day on Wednesday. The extra PD day was announced in November, in an email sent out to parents, by the school's principal Dominique Lecours.

The move was prompted by recent challenges the school faced around inclusion and diversity during the fall.

The "powerful PD staff session" on Wednesday was led by former CFL player Orlando Bowen, director of an organization called One Voice One Team. He also met with students at an assembly on Thursday morning.

The organization, founded by the former Toronto Argonaut, looks to empower staff and students in cities across the U.S. and Canada, with the tools to work together in creating successful classrooms and youth leaders — all with diversity and inclusion in mind.

You know one of the things that my grandmother used to always say is that, "Hurt people, hurt other people." — Orlando Bowen

"We have an opportunity to be our absolute best and to raise the bar in terms of what the standard is," Bowen said.

"But also, to raise the floor, to make sure that we can support everyone in being able to maximize their potential, seize the opportunities that are presented to them and be a catalyst in creating the type of school and community environment that they want."

Origin story

While the organization's message is positive and powerful, its origin comes from a dark period of Bowen's life.

In 2004, Bowen was in a parking lot behind a nightclub in Mississauga, Ont., just west of Toronto, when he was pulled from his car by men who identified themselves as Peel Regional police officers and an altercation ensued.

It was really about getting through the situation so that we could give hope to others. — Orlando Bowen

Bowen was charged with cocaine possession and assault; he alleged that the drugs had been planted. The case went to trial in 2005, and Bowen was acquitted after one of the officers was arrested on drug offences.

Bowen later filed a $14-million lawsuit against Peel police, which was settled out of court. But while Bowen was exonerated, his football career was over because of a concussion he suffered during the incident.

'Bigger than all of us'

But from the devastating ordeal, he said he realized "this whole situation was bigger than all of us. And it was really about getting through the situation so that we could give hope to others who may find themselves in situations that may seem hopeless."

With this epiphany in mind, Bowen founded his organization.

It could be really enriching if we're open to engaging and embracing and learning about other people. — Orlando Bowen

He said he wanted to bring that message of hope to the staff and students of Colonel Gray, as the city and the Island continue to become more diverse.

People need to be "open" to the prospect of getting know new people, he said.

"It could be really enriching if we're open to engaging and embracing and learning about other people and learning about their journey," he said.

"If we have a common goal in terms of what we're aspiring towards, then let's bring everyone's energy and their ideas and their perspectives, validate them as people trying to move us towards what's possible and celebrate their contributions as well."

He said much of his organization's program centres on the idea of service.

"When young people who may be of different backgrounds, different socio-economics go out and serve together, it really creates these moments in time that give them an opportunity to reflect on," he said.

"And those become things that are powerful galvanizing activities."

