Colonel Gray cross-country team places 2nd at international event
'Really talented kids who are working really hard'
Colonel Gray High School's girls' cross country team did extremely well at a huge running event in Maine over the weekend.
The team of 20 girls from the Charlottetown school ranked second in the Festival of Champions, a distance running event that involved more than 600 girls this year.
Head coach Mike Peterson said he's been told this is the largest high school sporting event in eastern North America, and he's proud how well the team did.
"They just work really hard," said Peterson.
"It's just one of those years where it all came together where we have a lot of really talented kids who are working really hard."
The boys' team, with 16 runners, finished 19th. Peterson said placing in the top 20 was a significant accomplishment.
Peterson has been coaching the team since 2010, with about 60 students on the team every year.
With files from Laura Chapin
