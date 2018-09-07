Brawl at Colonel Gray under investigation, says Public Schools Branch

Colonel Gray staff and the Public Schools Branch are investigating a fight on the school property that saw several students suspended.

The Public Schools Branch said it happened in the school parking lot Tuesday morning, after buses arrived, but before class began.

Videos circulating on social media and obtained by CBC, show several students grabbing each other, throwing punches and swinging each other around.

One student is seen running, jumping and kicking at another student. Another student is seen swinging what appears to be a pliable cord.

Fight breaks out at Colonel Gray High School 0:15

The PSB said the fight was broken up by people on-site, but police were called. PSB officials told CBC they believe no one was injured.

It is unclear how many students were involved in the fight, but several students were sent home and suspended, according to the PSB.

The PSB said there will be a re-entry plan for suspended students when they return to school.

