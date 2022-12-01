Colombian exchange students try curling for the first time on P.E.I.

A group of high school exchange students from Colombia had a chance to try curling for the first time at the Crapaud Curling Club in Crapaud, P.E.I., Wednesday.

The students are on the Island for four weeks with Study Abroad Canada.

"It's easier than I thought," said 15-year-old Anna Heredi. "It looked really difficult, but it's really fun."

Heredi said the hardest part of the curling experience was sweeping the rock.

"Because you kind of have to run on ice and you don't want to fall, so, and also the rock goes a lot faster than you think," she said.

Sweeping the rock was the hardest part of learning to curl, says exchange student Anna Heredi, 15. (Tony Davis/CBC)

David Baez, 15, said he didn't even know curling was a sport before trying it.

"At the beginning I fell down. But after a few attempts, I could throw the rock all the way," said Baez.

'It's fun to ... have this opportunity at such a young age,' says Baez. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Baez said he felt cold at first.

"When you play a couple of times, you start to get warm and get used to it."

The students have only been on P.E.I. for one week, but have already taken in a Charlottetown Islanders' hockey game, and also have plans to try skating.

"It's very cold. People are really nice. And I like the culture a lot," said Heredi.

"It's fun to do this, to do this new experience, to have this opportunity at such a young age," said Baez.

The goal of the club is to have as many diverse groups as possible come out and enjoy curling, says Jamie Stride, vice-president of the board of the Crapaud Curling Club. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It was an honour to have the students at the club, said Jamie Stride, vice-president of the board of the Crapaud Curling Club.

"They may or may not ever try this again, but the fact is, they're able to try it today," said Stride.

"They're smiling, they're happy, and that's really what matters."

The club is holding a learn-to-curl event Dec. 13 and is hoping to have people of all ages come out, he said.

"The club is a community club. It offers programs that go beyond curling ... to involve as many people, as many diverse groups, for all the right reasons, to come out and enjoy it."