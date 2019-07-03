RCMP looking for witnesses to East Prince car accident that sent man to hospital

A man was sent to Prince County Hospital early Sunday afternoon after a single-vehicle accident on Route 109 in Kelvin Grove, P.E.I., about 13 kilometres east of Summerside.

East Prince RCMP say it happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was found on its roof, in the ditch in the southbound lane.

Cst. Mark Lynch said he was told by paramedics that the driver was conscious when he was transported, but had no further details on his condition.

Lynch said the investigation is ongoing.

Looking for witnesses

He said the investigation into the accident's cause is proving difficult because of a lack of witnesses.

"[The] people who called it in happened to just come upon the vehicle after it was already in the ditch," he said.

"The trouble being at this point, is that we don't have a witness to the collision until we speak with the driver."

Lynch said anyone who did see something is encouraged to call the East Prince detachment.

More P.E.I. news