Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in eastern P.E.I.

A 23-year-old Charlottetown woman was sent to hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in eastern P.E.I., RCMP say.

The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 3 near the Glencoe Road.

RCMP said the vehicle driven by the injured woman left the highway as a result of the crash, and went into an embankment of a ditch.

She had to be extracted from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. She was the only person in that vehicle.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old man from the Three Rivers area, was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

RCMP said the investigation into the crash continues.

The Vernon River Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

