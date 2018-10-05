Pedestrian struck at Charlottetown crosswalk

A pedestrian was hit by a car in a crosswalk at University Avenue and Enman Crescent North on Friday afternoon.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Island EMS was at the scene, but no one was transported to hospital according to Charlottetown Police.

The crosswalk was installed at the intersection earlier this year after the city raised concerns about safety following a collision with a pedestrian.

More P.E.I. news