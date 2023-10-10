3 dead, 2 critically injured in crash in Marshfield

Two 18-year-olds and a youth were killed and two other people were critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on St Peters Road in Marshfield, P.E.I., Friday night, RCMP say.

A sixth person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man from York was arrested for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The man will appear in provincial court at a later date, the matter remains under investigation.

Queens District RCMP responded to the collision at about 6:20 p.m.

The section of effected roadway on Route 2 was closed until approximately 1 a.m

According to an RCMP news release, early indications appear to show that a pickup truck pulled out into the oncoming lane and struck a car head-on. Passengers in the car were an 18-year-old man, 18-year-old woman, and a boy between the age of 10 and 14 who died from to their injuries, as well as a teen boy who is being treated for serious injuries.

A man who was a passenger of the truck was seriously injured. The driver of the truck, who was arrested, also suffered injuries.

Partial Code Orange

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown called a partial Code Orange after the collision Friday night.

It returned to normal operations late Friday night.

A Code Orange is called when an external disaster or threat is likely to require additional hospital resources, according to Health P.E.I.

On the way to this collision, an unmarked RCMP vehicle traveling with lights and sirens, collided with a vehicle at the intersection on the bypass at Mount Edward Road.

No one was injured.

Charlottetown Police are investigating it as a separate collision.