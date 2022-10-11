Child struck by vehicle on P.E.I. airlifted to Halifax hospital

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Borden-Carleton last night in which a three-year-old girl was struck and sent to hospital.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the Dickie Road.

The child was airlifted to the IWK hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries, said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl," he said.

Along with RCMP, Island EMS and the Borden-Carleton Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the girl is a 47-year-old man.

Police said alcohol is not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, including work by a collision reconstruction expert.