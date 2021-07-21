Person dies in head-on collision in Albany

A person has died after a collision between a smaller vehicle and a delivery truck in Albany, P.E.I., on Tuesday night.

The two occupants of the truck survived — the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 1. Members of the Prince District RCMP, Island EMS and the Borden-Carleton fire department attended the scene.

"We are still in the initial parts of the investigation, and our collision analyst did attend the scene," said RCMP Sgt Chris Gunn.

"We are waiting on the autopsy of the deceased driver and we are working on identification and contacting the family of the driver."

A release from the RCMP said it is believed to have happened when the driver of the smaller vehicle crossed the centre line.

"Upon arrival of the scene, there was a car and a semi-truck fully engulfed, head-on collision," said Shawn Jessome, fire chief in Borden-Carleton. "We proceeded to put the fire out. It did take some time. We were there until approximately five in the morning."