College of Piping kicks off Christmas season with new performance series

Summerside's College of Piping is gearing up for a season of festive shows and events in the Celtic Performing Arts Centre, its new theatre space.

The series will feature comedy acts, traditional Christmas shows and an interactive Sound of Music performance.

"What a better way to bring our community into our new venue than to have community groups and local groups be a part of our Christmas season," said Sue McGiveron, special events co-ordinator with the college.

The Christmas series will begin on Nov. 29 and will run until Dec. 9.

The series will feature performers such as Patricia Murray, The Gallant Family Band and the College of Piping instructors and students.

"We want people to come home to us for Christmas," said McGiveron.

Planning for the series started in June.

The series will give children the opportunity to join in the festivities with a performance by Michael Pendergast followed by a screening of the Polar Express on Nov. 30.

Mark Haines and Patrick Ledwell will perform a Christmas special on Nov. 29.

The interactive Sound of Music performance on Dec. 6 will provide each person attending with props to help them participate in the show.

"It's not just sitting and watching a show, you actually become a part of it. So if you've ever wanted to be in a musical, but not be on stage, this is the thing," McGiveron said.

Islanders can buy an all-inclusive pass for $180.

More P.E.I. news

With files by Angela Walker