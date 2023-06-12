Collège de l'Île suspends 2 health-care programs due to lack of teachers

With two instructors departing, Collège de l'Île decided to suspend its RCW and LPN programs. The hope is that classes can be back for the 2024-2025 semester.

P.E.I.'s francophone post-secondary institution Collège de l'Île is temporarily suspending its two health programs because it doesn't have the instructors to teach them.

The college has offered a resident care worker program and a licensed practical nurse program for about five years. But in December 2022, one of the instructors decided to leave.

"We still operated, but it was very, very hard. We were trying to grab straws everywhere," said Darlene Arsenault, the acting president of the college.

"It's not just teaching. You have to co-ordinate, you have to do the practicums, you have to do all kinds of things. So it's really hard when you put it all on kind of one person."

'Not taken lightly'

Arsenault said the only other full-time teacher has since decided to step away as well, and filling those spots proved tricky. So the programs for 2023-24 have been shelved.

"We had to make the decision quickly enough so that you can warn the students," she said.

"It's not fair to say, 'We're going to wait till August or September to tell them,' and also to say that we're going to put on a program ... you're not sure if you're going to have anybody to teach."

'We had to close both of those programs, hopefully temporarily for one year so that we can get things in place, because there's a shortage of teachers that can teach,' says Darlene Arsenault, the acting president of the college. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Enrolment for the two programs tended to range from only about five to seven students, said Arsenault. Still, every worker counts when you consider the need for health-care staff on the Island — particularly, people who speak French.

"We don't have a lot of students in our programs, but we at least contribute to being able to have students that will be able to work with the French-language population," said Arsenault.

"It was very hard to make that decision," she added. "It was not taken lightly."

Options for students

There are options available for the students who had already enrolled in programs.

If they would like to continue studying in French, those students can go out of province to Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick. If they want to stay on P.E.I., they can attend the English-language program at Holland College.

Collège de l’Île has been offering a resident care worker program and a licensed practical nurse program, but those courses are now suspended due to a lack of instructors. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The other option is to remain at Collège de l'Île, which has physical campuses in Charlottetown and Wellington as well as a virtual campus called Brightspace, but take a different program altogether.

"We can't leave them hanging," said Arsenault. "We don't want to say, 'Well, sorry, too bad, we're not giving the program.' We want to show them that we're supportive and we're trying to do something and help them."

As for the future of those health-care programs at Collège de l'Île, that is still a work in progress. Arsenault said she is looking "outside the box" to find solutions.

"We can't do things like we've been doing for years because it's not working… we're not there. So we have to really look at all kinds of options."

Still, she is optimistic the college will find a way to bring the programs back, ideally for the 2024-2025 semester.

"This is going to be the year that we're going to be doing everything we can to make this program the best that it can be," said Arsenault.