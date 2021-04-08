Colin LaVie not re-offering for PCs in 2023 election

Colin LaVie, who has served Souris-Elmira as a PC MLA since 2011, has decided not to re-offer in the 2023 election.

LaVie, 60, made the announcement in a news release Sunday.

The news comes less than two weeks after he announced he would seek a fourth term.

"Earlier this month I proudly announced my intention to reoffer as the PC candidate for District 1, Souris-Elmira," Sunday's news release said.

"However, after consideration with my physician and my family I have come to the difficult decision that I will not be able to continue on in my role as an MLA and candidate."

CBC reached out to LaVie on Sunday, but he was unavailable for further comment.

LaVie also serves as the Speaker in the P.E.I. Legislature.

"This was not an easy decision for me to arrive at but it was the best decision for my health and my family. Premier King and my Caucus colleagues have been nothing but supportive and I thank them for that," the release said.

"It has been an absolute honour and privilege to serve the people of Souris-Elmira since 2011 and as Speaker of the Legislature since 2019. Three times the people of Souris-Elmira put their trust in me to be their voice as their MLA and I will always be grateful for that trust."

LaVie is a lifelong resident of Souris and was a fourth-generation lobster fisherman. He was also member of the Souris Fire Department for 39 years, many as chief.

P.E.I. has fixed election date legislation, which has set voting day as Oct. 2, 2023. However, there is widespread speculation that Premier Dennis King will call an election sooner, and parties have begun selecting many of their candidates.