Colin LaVie elected Speaker of P.E.I. Legislature

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative backbench has gotten even smaller, with the election of PC MLA Colin LaVie as Speaker of the legislative assembly.

LaVie was elected by his fellow MLAs by secret ballot Thursday afternoon.

Election of the Speaker was the first order of business for the newly sworn in MLAs, on the first day of the spring sitting of the legislature.

"I want to thank you all for showing me your support. It's a real honour to sit in the Speaker's chair," LaVie said.

"Everyone is equal inside these rails. And some of us are probably going to be nervous.... I know when I was elected in 2011 I was also nervous for the first few days, first few weeks. Still nervous today."

LaVie was up against Liberal MLA Hal Perry, who will serve as deputy Speaker.

Smaller PC backbench

LaVie has served as MLA for Souris-Elmira since 2011. In Opposition, he served as critic for fisheries and agriculture, and as Opposition whip.

With PCs making up 12 of the current 26 elected MLAs, the party already had a small backbench — with just three members not in cabinet.

Colin LaVie will serve as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Premier Dennis King had previously said he would personally prefer to see a Speaker elected from one of the opposition parties. However, he said LaVie was free to put his name forward, and he would not whip the vote.

Throne speech Friday

The swearing-in of the MLAs and election of the Speaker were the two orders of business for Thursday. On Friday, Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will give the speech from the throne.

The first regular day of sitting will be on Tuesday, June 18.

More P.E.I. news