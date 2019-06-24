P.E.I. ballplayer catches eye of the Tigers

Cole MacLaren was at his brother Jake's high school graduation reception in Morell, P.E.I., last week when he got a phone call that gave him something else to celebrate — he was offered a professional baseball contract with the Detroit Tigers organization.

"We had the whole family in one spot, so they knew just as quick as I did," he said.

Three days later, the 22-year-old catcher was on a plane to the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla., where he'll spend the summer playing rookie ball in the Gulf Coast League.

"It's what a lot of us dream of when we're young and running around the baseball field," he said. "It's a dream come true, for sure."

MacLaren has been chasing that dream since he was 16 and moved to Alberta to play at the Okotoks Academy.

He would eventually get a scholarship to play NCAA Division 1 baseball at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated this spring with a bachelor of arts in social science.

If you put the work in people notice that and don't let anybody tell you ... that you can't do something. — Cole MacLaren

Though he was not drafted by a Major League Baseball team, his gritty play at Pitt caught the eye of the Tigers, who signed him to a free agent contract.

In 53 games as a senior, he hit .247 with three homers, 20 RBI and a .403 on base percentage. A post on the university's website described him as the "backbone" of the baseball program.

'If you put the work in, people notice,' MacLaren says. (University of Pittsburgh)

After his summer stint in Florida, MacLaren will return home to P.E.I. when the season ends in September, and if all goes well, he'll get an invitation to the Tigers' spring training camp in February.

"It's a huge accomplishment," said Randy Byrne, executive director of Baseball P.E.I.

MacLaren is only the fourth Islander in the last 20 years to be affiliated with a Major League Baseball organization. Nial Hughes of Cardigan Head played a couple games in the Gulf Coast League in 2001 for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Cass Rhynes of Cornwall was drafted by the Dodgers in 2003 and Morgan Carlile of Summerside was drafted by the New York Mets in 2004.

J.P. Stevenson of New Glasgow is playing pro ball in Germany, but the team is not affiliated with MLB.

Vern Handrahan of Charlottetown is the only Islander to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

Hopes to inspire others

It's still a long road to the major leagues, but MacLaren is not giving up on his dream and hopes he can inspire other young ballplayers on P.E.I. to keep chasing theirs.

"Anybody from anywhere can do it," he said. "If you put the work in people notice that and don't let anybody tell you ... that you can't do something. Go out and prove those people wrong. It's a great feeling, for sure."

More P.E.I. News