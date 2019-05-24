Courtroom closed, Souris care home damaged after record-breaking cold

Prince Edward Islanders are tallying up the damage following record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds over the weekend.

Temperatures fell well below –20 C across the province Saturday morning. With wind gusts over 70 km/h, the windchill made it geel as cold as well below –40.

The Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts on Water Street in Charlottetown is closed to the public Monday due to damage caused by the weather, the province said in a news release.

The release said work was underway to repair damage to courtrooms as quickly as possible. Parties involved in scheduled proceedings will be contacted directly about alternative arrangements, the release said.

Water damage has also been reported at Colville Manor in Souris.

An area of the roof at the front of the building over the reception area collapsed, Health P.E.I. said in a news release. In a follow-up email, an official said some pipes in the sprinkler system froze.

The ceiling collapsed in the front lobby area of the manor, with flooding in the reception area, hallway and some offices. Damage to the building is still being assessed.

Residents and staff were unharmed, the release said, and temperature controls and telecommunications were still operating.

Elsewhere, there were many reports of frozen pipes. The Summerside Fire Department alone responded to seven calls.

On Saturday morning, more than 6,000 Maritime Electric customers were without power, but that was down to a few hundred by late afternoon.