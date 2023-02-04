Islanders grapple with power outages as extreme weather warning remains in effect

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for P.E.I. Saturday with temperature in the minus-20s C and the wind chill dipping into the minus-40s.

According to Environment Canada, Summerside and East Point saw their coldest temperatures on record.

In Summerside, temperatures dipped to -26.7 C, surpassing the old record of -24.4 C set in 1931.

East Point reached -26.1 C, edging the old record of -25.0 C set in 1971. Records in the East Point area have only been been kept since 1967.

As of 11:15 a.m., there were more than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers without power.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

If you need to find a place to get warm, call the shelter line at 1-833-220-4722.

Kali Ross of Charlottetown Mutual Aid said about six people spent the night at its warming shelter, and about a dozen others came in to have a snack, use the internet and just be in the company of others.

"We had lots of other people stop by with donations, just to check it out and stop by, so it went well.... It's better to be over-prepared than under-prepared — I think we learned that with Fiona."

The centre will stay open until at least 6 p.m., and later if needed, Ross said.

About six people sought shelter at the warming station operated by Charlottetown Mutual Aid at the Jack Blanchard Family Centre overnight, and several more stopped by to donate food and clothing and get out of the cold. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

According to Environment Minister Steven Myers, the peak electrical load on P.E.I. was the highest it has ever been. The electrical load peaked at more than 380 megawatts, smashing the old record of 321 set a year ago.

The Confederation Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles, including buses and tractor trailers.