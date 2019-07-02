Canada Day breaks cold record in Summerside

If Canada Day on P.E.I. seemed chilly to you, that's because it was.

The temperature at Charlottetown Airport reached just 14.0 C on Canada Day, almost eight degrees below the normal of 21.9 C.

It was easily the coldest Canada Day of the century, with the previous coldest in 2009 — when the temperature reached 18.4 C.

It was marginally warmer in Summerside, 14.1 C, but that was a record for that city. Previously the coldest high was 14.4 C, set in 1898.

The coldest high temperature ever recorded in the Charlottetown area was in 1872, when the temperature reached just 11.7 C.

