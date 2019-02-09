Skip to Main Content
Funeral for North Wiltshire man killed in street fight set for Monday
New

The funeral for a man who who police say died after a street fight in Charlottetown will be held Monday at Belvedere Funeral Home.

Cody Robert MacLean died in hospital after early-morning incident, police say

CBC News
Cody MacLean is survived by his son Lennon, who is almost two years old. (Submitted by Mitchell MacLean)

Cody Robert MacLean, 24, of North Wiltshire, P.E.I., died on Feb. 5.

Police said MacLean was found with serious injuries on Spring Street near Churchill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. and died later in hospital.

Logan Raymond MacAusland, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder.

MacLean's autopsy was completed in Halifax on Feb 6. Police believe MacLean was stabbed.

According to his obituary, MacLean is survived by his mother, three brothers and son, Lennon.

Visitation will be Sunday from 6-9 p.m. Belvedere Funeral Home. The service will be Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Lennon Recovery House or Lennon MacLean trust fund.

