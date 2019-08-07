Seniors' banking focus of new voluntary code of conduct for banks

The president of the P.E.I. Senior Citizen Federation is pleased with a new voluntary code of conduct for banks when it comes to dealing with customers 60 and older.

The Code of Conduct for the Delivery of Banking Services to Seniors is an initiative of the Canadian Bankers Association.

Banks across Canada that operate under the Bank Act or are part of the association will now have a new staff member by the end of the year to deal specifically with seniors' banking — a seniors' champion.

The role is one part of the code of conduct, published and adopted on July 25.

Russ Noiles, president of the P.E.I. seniors' federation, said he's glad banks are addressing customers in the demographic.

The code of conduct highlights several principles such as, establishing and implementing appropriate policies and procedures to support the code and making resources available to employees to help them understand matters relevant to seniors' banking.

Seniors bank in person

It also advises that banks take into account market demographics and the needs of seniors when closing branches.

Last August the CIBC in Murray River shut down. This July, the Scotiabank branch in Morell closed its doors.

"You can bet there is a lot of other small branches around that are teetering on it," Noiles said.

He said it is tough enough for seniors to get to their bank, "let alone have to go to another town to do their banking."

'We would like it not necessarily volunteer. We'd like to see it kind of on a mandatory side,' says Russ Noiles of the P.E.I. Senior Citizen Federation, of the code. (Russ Noiles)

Other principles highlighted in the code include communicating effectively with seniors, disclosing steps taken to support the code and providing appropriate training to employees who serve seniors.

Noiles said a lot of seniors still bank in person.

"We still have seniors that are in the era that computers scare them," Noiles said. He also said for some people who have done the same thing for years, it is hard to change habits.

"They feel more comfortable talking to someone they know," he said.

Cut down potential to scam

Another principle is mitigating potential financial harm to seniors.

Noiles said he has heard of seniors on the Island who have been taken advantage of.

"Even with joint bank accounts you know, they could be skimming money out of the account without their parents notification," Noiles said. He said even with credit cards if someone, even in your family, knows your PIN it opens the senior up to a scam.

Noiles said he is happy about a "consistent" voluntary code, but there could be more done.

"We would like it not necessarily volunteer. We'd like to see it kind of on a mandatory side," Noiles said. Then every bank would have a code of conduct dealing with seniors that is consistent across the country, he said.

Though the code was published on July 25, it has set a timeframe for banks to implement some of its recommendations.

Banks are expected to designate a seniors' champion by Jan. 1, 2020 and have employees that work with seniors specially trained by Jan. 1, 2021.

More P.E.I. news