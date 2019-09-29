P.E.I. spa raising funds in support of former employee affected by Hurricane Dorian

Even though Gina Raymonville doesn't work at Cocoon Wellness Spa in Charlottetown anymore, her impact is still felt among the staff.

Raymonville moved to P.E.I. in 2016 and worked at the spa for a year. She recently moved to Australia for school, but she is originally from Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas.

The area was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. Raymonville's family was there when the hurricane struck.

Owner Michelle Vail along with the spa's staff wanted to help Raymonville, even if she lives on the other side of the world. They are holding a fundraiser in support of Raymonville's family.

All of the proceeds raised for spa services on Sunday and Monday will be donated to Raymonville's parents.

"She has no home to go back to and she doesn't know where her family's going to end up," Vail said.

Spa employee Maria Cichon says she had to help. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Vail said the goal is to let them know "that they're not alone in this journey."

The idea originally came from spa employee Maria Cichon. She said she still keeps in contact with Raymonville.

"She was devastated," Cichon said. "She was crying over the phone. She was sad and probably felt guilty that she can't be with her family in the Bahamas. So it just melted my heart."

When Cichon approached Vail about the fundraiser, Vail said she didn't have to think twice.

"I was absolutely honoured," she said. "We're just so honoured to give back to her."

For Vail, Raymonville was more than just an employee.

"She's a really special person, friend, my adopted daughter," she said. "Her family became my family."

Great Abaco Island was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. (Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

Vail, too, stays in touch with Raymonville. She said when she told her about the fundraiser she was extremely grateful.

"She was completely overwhelmed. Her heart was melting is kind of her words," she said.

For Vail, gestures like this speak to the kindness of Islanders.

"When you get into our hearts, we're not going to forget. We appreciate what people bring to the Island. And it's just our way of giving back. And we just help each other out. It's how Islanders are for generations," she said.

