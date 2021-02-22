Series of police searches nets cocaine, over $62,000 in cash

A joint police drug unit in western P.E.I. has executed seven search warrants as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation, and two men were arrested.

A news release from RCMP did not specify charges, but said a 37-year-old and a 40-year-old were arrested in connection with the investigation. Both were released with no court date set.

Items seized by police included about 80 grams of cocaine, $62,470 in cash, 30,000 contraband cigarettes, cannabis, a money counter, and brass knuckles and a conducted energy weapon, which police described as prohibited weapons.

Five searches were conducted Friday: three in Summerside, one in Borden, and one in Hope River, south of Cavendish. Two more were conducted Saturday in unspecified locations.

Three residences, one cottage, one property with storage buildings, one business, and one commercial property were searched.

The investigation involved RCMP members as well as Summerside and Kensington police.

