RCMP seize a pound of cocaine and $8K in Alberton

A traffic stop led police to search a residence in Alberton, P.E.I., where they say officers seized a pound of cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash last Thursday.

A 58-year-old Island man and a 41-year-old New Brunswick man were arrested by the Prince District Joint Forces Operations drug unit, a written release said Monday.

The pair will be charged with drug trafficking.

There are about 454 grams in a pound. Cocaine is sold by the gram.

The seizure will have a "significant impact on the drug trade in western P.E.I. and possibly beyond," an RCMP release said.

The Joint Forces Operations drug unit is made up of officers from the RCMP along with Summerside and Kensington Police Services.

