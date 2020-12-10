Cocaine, meth seized in Summerside bust, RCMP say

Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine pills, cash and weapons in a bust Wednesday in Summerside, P.E.I., RCMP said in a written news release Thursday.

The seizure came after a search was carried out at a Summerside residence by the Prince District joint force operations drug unit, made up of members from RCMP, Summerside and Kensington police.

Police say they seized more than 66 grams of cocaine, 20 methamphetamine pills, more than $3,800 in cash and weapons.

They arrested a man and charged him with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

The man had been charged previously with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, after an investigation in May, the release said.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday, police say.

