COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What you need to know this weekend

P.E.I. has had six new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to update Islanders further this weekend, In the meantime, here is what you need to know.

Summerside

Everyone from age 14 to 29 in the Summerside area should get tested immediately for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside will be open for testing throughout the weekend for people without symptoms. Those aged 14 to 21 can get tested at the school anytime Saturday, regardless of birth date.

People 22 to 29 years old can go Sunday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those born Jan. 1 to June 30, and 2-8 p.m. for those born July 1 to Dec. 31.

BTW - Bundle up if you’re heading to the TOSH clinic. You might have to line up outside for a bit (but we’re told the line up is moving quite quickly). And thank you 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 for getting tested!! —@InfoPEI

The Chief Public Health Office said those in the 14-29 age group do not have to self-isolate until tests come back. That is as long as they do not have symptoms and have not been at one of the potential exposure locations listed.

Anyone with symptoms should immediately go for testing at Slemon Park, which is open Saturday until 4 p.m.

There are three public exposure sites in Summerside.

Iron Haven Gym at the County Fair Mall potential expose times:

Saturday, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Breakfast Spot potential exposure time:

Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Domino's Pizza potential exposure times:

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Charlottetown

Taste of India restaurant on Kent Street in Charlottetown is listed as a potental COVID-19 exposure site. (Shane Ross/CBC)

In Charlottetown, two exposure sites have been identified.

Taste of India restaurant on Kent Street possible exposure times:

Saturday, Feb. 20 between 4 and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21, between 4 and 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22, between 3 and 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Toys R Us on Buchanan Drive potential exposure times:

Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Charlottetown testing clinic on Park Street is open until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

No extra testing clinics have been added in Charlottetown. The testing clinic in Park Street in Charlottetown is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

P.E.I. has had 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: