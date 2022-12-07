Coats for Kids donations up in 'true Island fashion'
More than 430 winter clothing items collected
Donations for the annual Coats for Kids campaign were up significantly over last year, according to Downtown Charlottetown Inc.
Dawn Alan, executive director of DCI, said they were able to collect more than 430 jackets, coats and snow pants.
"In true Island fashion, it was slow for the first couple weeks, but also in true Island fashion, Islanders came through and by the end of the extended week on November the 4th," she said.
"It was a really good year and almost double what we collected for the last two years. So we were ever so pleased and grateful for Islanders rallying for this cause."
Sterns Launderers & Drycleaners in Charlottetown cleaned the coats, and they were sorted and distributed through the Salvation Army.
Alan said many families have been helped through the program this year, especially those with children four to eight years old.
Next year DCI will consider asking that some of the business donations go toward purchasing coats for infants and teens.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?