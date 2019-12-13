Demand outstrips supply for CNIB's Phone it Forward program

A new program that puts refurbished phones in the hands of the blind and partly blind cannot keep up with demand.

The phones, handed out through the Canadian National Institute for the Blind's Phone it Forward program, help clients with everyday tasks such as reading prescription labels, recognizing the faces of loved ones and helping with travel.

Steve MacInnes, technology lead with the program, has sight loss himself. He said many people who are blind or partly blind cannot afford a new phone.

Nearly half of all Canadians who are blind do not have their own smart phone.

"The demand and the need for the phones is great," said MacInnes.

"The enthusiasm and the passion for wanting a phone is growing by the day and so in order to meet the demands for the phones, we need people to donate them."

'Makes a huge difference'

Five Island residents with sight loss have already received a phone, but many more remain on a waiting list on P.E.I. and across the country.

The CNIB hopes that people who get new phones under the Christmas tree this season will consider donating their old phones to the program.

"It makes a huge difference in the lives of people with vision loss as far as gaining independence and safety," he said.

"Phones are not phones anymore. They are actually tools and devices that allow clients, especially with sight loss or vision loss, to gain independence and to gain safety in their communities and their environments."

The CNIB will accept almost all modern phones. A tax receipt will be issued for the value of the phone.

The organization will then refurbish the phone and hand it to somebody with sight loss.

Prepaid envelops can be picked up at the CNIB on Grafton Street in Charlottetown as well as a number of eye-care stores and libraries across P.E.I.

"One of my clients lost her sight 32 years ago and she said the other day that for the first time in 32 years she feels like an adult again because she can use her phone to have it read her mail to her, which she has not been able to do for 32 years."

More P.E.I. news