CN announces more than $100K in funding to QEH, Elmira Railway Museum

The Canadian National Railway Company is using the occasion of its 100th anniversary to give back to communities across Canada, including more than $100,000 in donations to organizations on Prince Edward Island.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital will receive $100,000, which will go toward priority medical equipment to be able to treat children across the Island who require ear, nose, and throat care, according a news release.

The Elmira Railway Museum, in eastern P.E.I., will be receiving a donation of $10,000.

CN announced it will also be sponsoring the museum's reprinting of A Photo History of the Prince Edward Island Railway, a complete guide to the history of the railway on P.E.I.

"We're going to work with them to make sure that we find a way to get that book back across the Island and also in schools," said Sean Finn, executive vice-president with CN.

Celebration on Victoria Row

CN also has plans to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary with an event held at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown on Aug. 10.

"It's important for us to make sure that our presence on the Island is still recognized, it's a long historic presence," Finn said.

The event will feature the Confederation Players, who will be in character.

Following the dinner, the company plans to host a free street concert on Victoria Row featuring Patrick Ledwell and the Montreal-based act, 1945 The Band. The celebration begins at 8 p.m.

