Apartment vacancy rate on P.E.I. approaches zero

The vacancy rate for apartments on P.E.I. in 2018 took a drastic drop from the record lows of the previous year, according to a report published Wednesday morning by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

CMHC reported a vacancy rate on the Island of just 0.3 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent in 2017.

"High levels of immigration continue to result in very tight rental market conditions for both the Charlottetown and Summerside areas," said CMHC senior analyst Chris Janes in a news release.

The vacancy rate for larger units, with three or more bedrooms, fell to zero.

Smaller units saw some big increases in rent. The average rent for a bachelor apartment is up 5.55 per cent and for one-bedrooms it is up 5.80 per cent.

Both Island cities also saw the vacancy rate fall drastically. In Charlottetown it dropped from 0.9 per cent to 0.2 per cent, and in Summerside from 2.5 per to 0.9 per cent.

This year CMHC added Stratford and Cornwall to the report. The rate in Stratford fell from 1.5 to 0.2 per cent. The rate in Cornwall was zero for both 2017 and 2018.

