Province funds new housing for Islanders with mental health and addictions problems

The P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association is buying an apartment building in Charlottetown to use for affordable housing with funding from the province.

The province announced Tuesday it will provide more than $2 million in a five-year term loan to CMHA to support the project, located at 40 Kent St.

It will also give a grant of $400,000 for the acquisition and renovation of the property and a 10-year operating grant of $73,000.

The annual operating grant will ensure rent remains no greater than 25 per cent of a tenant's income.

Reid Burke, executive director for CMHA on P.E.I., says the affordable housing on Kent St. will 'allow folks to transition to more independent housing.' (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Housing for 45 people

The 30-unit building will provide housing to 45 people, according to CMHA P.E.I. division executive director Reid Burke.

"This endeavour will allow folks to transition to more independent housing," Burke said in a news release.

"These initiatives will allow us to provide safe, affordable housing for Islanders which is a key factor in recovery from mental health and addictions problems."

Minister of Communities, Land and Environment Richard Brown made the announcement Tuesday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The province also gave more information on a 10 bed unit for long-term transitional housing to be located next to the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown.

That project is through a partnership between CMHA P.E.I. and Health PEI.

"Safe and supportive housing can provide a place to live in dignity and move toward recovery for many Islanders struggling with their mental health," said Health and Wellness Minister Robert Mitchell in the release.

More P.E.I. news