Christmas meat pies selling fast at Clow's Red and White this year

The famous Christmas meat pies at Clow's Red and White general store are back — and they're selling fast.

The pies are always in high demand at the Clow family's store in Hampshire, P.E.I. But Norman Clow says this holiday season, they've had to enforce a two-pie limit per customer earlier than usual.

"We get lineups already for the pies," he said. "Last Friday, I had 45 pies and they were going in fives and sixes. One person took nine. And I think I had five people line up that never got a pie.

"So every year we usually put a limit on them, but this year it seems to be a little sooner than later. With the pandemic, people are kind of panicking and [want to] make sure they get their pie."

'Real flaky crust'

The family has been making the pies for about 20 years, based on a recipe created by Clow's mother.

"Dad suggested we started making them, and then mom started putting them together," he said.

"The crust I think is what sells our pies, actually. It's a real flaky crust. I think that's a big selling point on our pies. We use pork and turkey. There's no special ingredients — just the way we mix them up."

Five people are helping make the pies, and the store on average sells about 40 pies a day.

This year, they're selling for $26 per pie.

"There's a lot of work that goes into them," Clow said.

Norman Clow says he believes the flaky crust is what the sells the pies. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The store starts handing out the pies at 2 p.m. local time, and usually lineups start forming before then.

They're served on a first-come, first-served basis. People can pay, leave, and then come back to pick them up.

Clow said they'll probably continue making them until about Dec. 21.

"I don't want to be making pies on the last day before Christmas," he said.

Clow said the store plans on continuing the tradition for many years to come.

"I like making things people enjoy and if the people enjoy them, we're going to make them as long as we can," Clow said.

"What would Christmas be like without doing the pies? It'd feel like a ghost town here. They're a draw. That's what draws [customers] into the store this time of the year and it's a godsend."