P.E.I. bridal shops excited province says yes to trying on the dress during COVID-19

When P.E.I. enters Phase 2 of lifting the next set of restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, Islanders will be able to try clothes on when they go shopping — something Island bridal shops say is critical to their business.

The second phase of the province's ease-back plan is set to begin May 22. Originally the province said customers would not be allowed to try on or return clothing items when retail stores reopened.

But now, the province confirmed that protocol has been changed as long as retailers have proper safety precautions in place.

Kelly Moorehead, owner of The Perfect Pear Bridal in downtown Charlottetown, said when the rules were first announced for retailers, trying clothes on wasn't an option and she figured there would be no point in opening May 22.

"I can't really let brides take home, you know, a $2,000 wedding dress try it on at home and take it back."

Now, Moorehead is excited she'll be able to open her shop and dressing rooms to brides.

"It was a great change," Moorehead said. "You really really have to try a wedding dress on to really see what it is like."

'We’re not going to have those "try it on for fun dresses" anymore,' says Kelly Moorehead, owner of The Perfect Pear Bridal. (Kelly Moorehead)

Protocols in place

Clothing retailers will still have to have to develop and implement safety protocols in order to open up dressing rooms to customers.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the province said each retailer will outline these protocols within an operational plan. The email also said that generally most retailers plan to put clothing aside for up to 48 hours before returning it to the floor after it's been tried on.

Moorehead said at her store appointment times will also be shortened to 90 minutes and only staff will handle dresses. Those trying on dresses will only be allowed to bring two people with them and customers and staff will be required to wear masks and sanitize their hands.

"There is no washroom available. We're trying to keep that to our staff only," she said. "We're not going to have those 'try it on for fun dresses' anymore."

The bridal shop is going to consult with clients and narrow down a few dresses they think may suit them, Moorehead said.

Though some weddings on P.E.I. have been pushed back, Moorehead said she has been getting calls from people who are excited she is reopening.

'It makes sense to open'

Kathy Caseley, owner of Caseley's Bridal Boutique in Kensington, said she's also excited about the change in rules.

"It means that it makes sense to open," she said. "If you come into a store you have to be able to try that garment on, see that it fits properly or can be altered properly to fit."

Island Activewear wasn't sure when it would reopen, but with shoppers now allowed to try clothes on owner Philip Tweel says they plan to open on May 22. (Island Activewear)

She said dresses on the hanger look much different when they are on a person. The boutique is also putting protocols in place to ensure customer safety. In addition to sanitizing hands and wearing masks, any dress that is tried on will be left off the rack for at least 72 hours before anyone else can try it on.

"Which is the other way to be sure nothing is spread from one person to another," Caseley said. "We are going to run from appointment only from here on in. So we will social distance everyone with appointments."

It's not just bridal shops that are excited to get back in business. Debbie Matthews owns Lady Slipper Intimate Apparel and Accessories, which shares space with The Perfect Pear.

"We are very excited to get reopened," Matthews said.

She said several clothing retailers reached out to the Retail Council of Canada when protocols were first announced and shops were told people couldn't try on clothes, and she is happy government changed its recommendations.

Philip Tweel of Island Activewear in Charlottetown still hadn't decided during the first week of May if he would reopen during Phase 2.

On Wednesday, Tweel said glass safety barriers were being put up at the store and now that people can try clothing on, he hopes to open on May 22 when P.E.I. enters that second phase.

