Closures to come this fall for some of P.E.I.'s north shore trails

Islanders can expect sporadic closures of two adjoining trails along P.E.I.'s north shore this fall as Parks Canada begins infrastructure work in the area.

The work will be done to the Bubbling Springs and Farmlands trails in the Brackley-Dalvay section of Prince Edward Island National Park.

The work at the Bubbling Springs will include installation of a larger floating platform, which is also expected to serve as an outdoor classroom. Installation of a new viewing tower is also planned, according to a Parks Canada release.

The bridges on both trails will be replaced.

Officials with the P.E.I. National Park are urging Islanders to exercise caution around the trails during construction.

Work is expected to begin in early September and end during the winter, depending on the weather.

