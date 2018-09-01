Last chance: When places on P.E.I. start closing for the summer

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting colder and the tourists are packing up and heading home.

And one more sign summer is almost over — attractions on P.E.I. are starting to close for the season.

You can still swim at the beaches at P.E.I. National Park — at least, for as long as you can bear it. They remain open year round and the good news is they are free after Sept. 3, when the kiosks close for the season.

Some park facilities will remain open, however — until Oct. 17 at Brackley Beach and Sept. 28 at Cavendish and Stanhope. The Greenwich Interpretation Centre will stay open until Sept 14.

Most day-use provincial parks close Sept. 9 with the exception of Kings Castle, Basin Head, Argyle Shore and Bloomfield, which close Oct. 7.

P.E.I. National Park, including the beach at Cavendish, will be free to enter after Labour Day. (CBC)

Provincial park campgrounds close Sept. 23 with the exception of Brudenell which closes Oct. 8, and Panmure Island, Cedar Dunes and Jacques Cartier, which all close Sept. 16.

This will be the last weekend for some popular attractions in Cavendish. The last chance to go down the slides at Shining Waters is Sept. 2, and last day for Sandspit and Yippees Playcade is Sept. 3.

Staff, customers return to school

Matthew Jelley, president of Maritime Fun Group, said Labour Day has been the traditional closing date for Shining Waters and Sandspit.

The go-karts at Burlington Amusement Park will be running on weekends until Sept. 23. (CBC)

"The vast majority of our staff and customers return to school," he said in an email to CBC. "Given the overhead costs to operate a park the size of Shining Waters or Sandspit, it doesn't make sense to keep operating at five or 10 per cent of normal traffic."

The attractions at Mariners Cove Boardwalk, however, are open daily until Sept 23, and reopen for a final weekend Sept. 29 and 30. The Cavendish Beach Adventure Zone will stay open on weekends until Oct. 31.

The Burlington Amusement Park just outside Kensington, P.E.I., will stay open on weekends until Sept. 23.

Saturday is your last chance this year to swim at the pool at Victoria Park. (CBC)

Charlottetown's public pools, at Simmons Arena and Victoria Park, close at the end of the day Sept. 1. The city said the Victoria Park Splash Pad will remain open as long as weather permits.

Live theatre winding down

Time is winding down to catch some live theatre, as well.

Harmony House in Hunter River had its last show of the season on Aug. 31. The last performance of Dial M for Murder at Watermark Theatre in North Rustico is Sept. 1.

At the Victoria Playhouse, the last performance of Myth of the Ostrich is a matinee on Sept. 2. The Four Tellers have shows Sept. 7-9 and Fascinating Ladies plays from Sept. 12-16 before the playhouse closes for the season.

As for movies, there is also time to catch a flick under the stars at the Brackley Drive-in. Owner Bob Boyle said he doesn't have a firm closing date yet, but it will be open on weekends until at least the first weekend of October.

Jesus Christ Superstar and Anne of Green Gables: The Musical both run until Sept. 22 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. (Shane Ross/CBC)

You still have still a few weeks to catch the big shows at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Jesus Christ Superstar and Anne of Green Gables: The Musical both play until Sept. 22, as does On the Road with Dutch Mason at The Mack.

Across the street at The Guild, Anne & Gilbert runs until Oct. 22.

For foodies, the Charlottetown Farmers Market stays open year round on Saturdays, but the last Wednesday it will be open is Oct 3.

The Downtown Farmers Market on Sundays on Queen Street in Charlottetown is open until Sept. 23. The farmers market at the Farm Centre on University Avenue will continue on Thursdays until Oct. 11.

Richard's closes on Sept. 19, according to its Facebook page. (Shane Ross/CBC)

As for Island restaurants, especially some Charlottetown and Summerside, best to check before making the drive. Two popular seafood restaurants, for example, close for the season in September — Richard's at Covehead Harbour on Sept. 19 and Rick's at St. Peter's Bay on Sept. 29.

More P.E.I. news