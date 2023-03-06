Canada Games athletes leave P.E.I. with medals, smiles and memories
Closing ceremony marks end of 2-week sporting event
The athletes have returned to their home provinces and the volunteers are back to their regular jobs. The 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I. officially came to an end Sunday night with the closing ceremonies.
And while P.E.I. came away with just two medals — finishing 11th out of the 13 provinces and territories — the smiles on all the participants suggested it was a successful Games with lasting memories.
Here are some the images from the closing ceremonies at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.
And it’s over! Farewell Prince Edward Island. <br><br>We’ll remember this one for a long time!<br>-<br>Et c’est fini! Adieu l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard.<br><br>On s'en souviendra longtemps!<br>📸Matthew Murnaghan <a href="https://t.co/PoMPzdCgoL">pic.twitter.com/PoMPzdCgoL</a>—@CanadaGames
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?