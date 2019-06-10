Looking to elope? Pop-up weddings offered on P.E.I.
'Everything's done. They just have to pick the time slot and show up'
Couples looking to elope on P.E.I. — or at least have a quick, no-hassle wedding — can head to Clinton this summer.
Pop-up weddings are being offered July 21 and Sept. 15 at the rustic setting of Clinton Hills. For $2,500, couples will get an officiant, photographer, wedding cake, flowers, champagne and the use of the location for two hours.
Sorry aunts and uncles, the guest list has to be limited to 12.
Maribeth Roberts, the owner of Clinton Hills Weddings and Events, said the idea came from a wedding planner who was getting lots of requests from people looking to elope on P.E.I.
She said the mini-weddings are also proving popular for Islanders looking for a stress-free and more affordable option.
"They are just excited that they don't have to try to get a photographer, a videographer, an officiant. Everything's done. They just have to pick the time slot and show up."
Five weddings are booked per day. The wedding times for July 21 sold out quickly, Roberts said.
The first wedding begins at 10 a.m., with the last one of the day at 8 p.m.
With files from Angela Walker
