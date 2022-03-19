Freezing rain warning in effect for P.E.I.

Environment Canada is asking Islanders to consider putting non-urgent travel plans on hold as a period of freezing rain is expected to create icy road conditions Saturday evening.

A freezing rain warning for all three P.E.I. counties was in effect at around noon, with the national forecaster saying surfaces such as highways and walkways could become hazardous.

Environment Canada said the freezing rain will be heavy at times. It will change to rain on Sunday morning.

Maritime Electric said on social media it will be "ready to respond" to any outages which may result from the weather.

The Confederation Bridge has advised that wind conditions may result in traffic restrictions starting Saturday night.

Similar freezing raining warnings are also in place for most of New Brunswick as well as Cape Breton and eastern parts of the Nova Scotia mainland.