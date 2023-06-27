How is climate anxiety affecting you? We want to hear your stories

CBC P.E.I. is looking for Islanders who want to write a First Person column about the real-life impact of climate change, climate anxiety and increasingly severe weather.

It's been almost a year since post-tropical storm Fiona struck P.E.I. — an historic storm experts warn is just the beginning. Thousands were left without power, homes were destroyed, farmland devastated and huge swaths of the Island's coastline were forever changed.

We want to know how the storm changed you. How are you adapting to the changing planet? How are storms like Fiona changing the way you see the future? Specifically, we'd want to hear how you were directly impacted by the changing climate and how that experience has affected the way you approach life now.

Maybe you've decided not to have kids because of uncertainty about the future. Perhaps you're a farmer changing how you plan for severe weather. Or you've moved inland due to coastal erosion and storm surges.

We want to hear your stories.

What's a First Person column?

First Person columns are an opportunity for Islanders to tell their own stories — in their own words. It's a more personal and intimate storytelling experience, designed to give the reader a peek into someone else's life experience.

We want you to bring us along as you tell your personal story of grappling with climate change, how it's transforming your life and its impact on your decisions.

A good story will spark conversation and might just inspire a change in how the reader thinks about the world.

You don't have to be a professional writer, but we are looking for Islanders with an interesting personal narrative that can sustain around 500 to 600 words. This must be an original piece of writing that hasn't been published elsewhere.

For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please read the FAQ before filling out the Google form.

What's the submission process?

Submissions will be open until July 21.

Here are the requirements:

Canadian citizen or permanent resident who can legally work in Canada.

Must be able to meet the deadlines outlined below.

Must be available to attend a virtual two-hour writing workshop on Wednesday, August 9.

What's next?

CBC P.E.I.'s editorial team will sift through the submissions and pick a handful of candidates.

You'll attend a virtual writing workshop with CBC producers who will help you focus and shape your column.

You'll be assigned an editor to work with you from start to finish — from your first draft to publication.

You'll have about two months to work with your editor to get your piece ready for publication. First drafts will be due on August 7, and final drafts need to be submitted by September 18. The series will roll out at the end of September on the CBC P.E.I. website and on CBC Radio One's Island Morning.

Questions? Email CBC P.E.I. senior digital producer Devon Goodsell at devon.goodsell@cbc.ca.