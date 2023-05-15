P.E.I. climate change specialist hopes new web series encourages more 'Coastie' photos

P.E.I. has been featured in Parks Canada's new web series called Climate Crew.

One episode talks about the Coastie program that got its start on the Island, encouraging visitors to the P.E.I. National Park to take photos of its shorelines.

The aim is to monitor coastal change and its effects on the coastline.

More than 2,000 "Coasties" have been submitted across the network of Parks Canada sites where Coastie stands are present, said Garrett Mombourquette, a climate change specialist with Parks Canada featured in the episode.

A coastal cell phone cradle is set up at Brackley Beach at the Prince Edward Island National Park. (Parks Canada)

Mombourquette said he hopes the series will encourage more people to take part in the Coastie program.

"Parks and protected areas are a natural solution to climate change. They protect species at risk and enable the ecosystems to be healthy and resilient to these impacts. So by taking Coasties, we hope that visitors will be able to contribute to our understanding of how these systems are being impacted."

The web series, produced in an animated, graphic-novel style, targets younger Canadians.

Mombourquette said he hopes it will inspire youth to participate in climate action.

"Oftentimes we ask ourselves what we can do as individuals about climate change, and I hope that the Coastie program is one clear answer to that."