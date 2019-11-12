After climate protest outside city hall, man escorted from council meeting

About 20 climate protesters gathered outside Charlottetown city hall Tuesday evening asking the municipality to reverse its decision to buy diesel-powered buses.

Some protesters then went inside the Charlottetown council meeting.

Inside, a man asked why the climate crisis was not being addressed and was told the public isn't permitted to speak during council meetings.

When mention was made of the Remembrance Day ceremony in Charlottetown, he said veterans are not being honoured if there is no action on climate change.

The man was asked to leave and was escorted out.

The protesters, with a group called Fridays for Future P.E.I. Climate Action Group, gathered outside city hall with signs that read "Climate Emergency. Act Now," and other slogans.

The group delivered a statement to council.

"There seems to be little awareness that e-buses are already in use and performing well in Canadian cities," the statement said.

The city decided not to pursue electric buses back in April because of the cost.

"The issue of cost is complex. It is not just the initial purchase price of the buses that must be taken into account, but the entire life cycle of the bus," the statement said.

In the written statement the group said it is calling on all Island municipalities to purchase electric buses.

The chair of the city's environmental committee, Terry MacLeod, said the city is working toward having electric buses in the next few years.

More P.E.I. news